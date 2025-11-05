'A fraction of the cost': Families stretch Christmas budgets at Just Between Friends sale

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

With Christmas approaching, families are finding creative ways to stretch their holiday shopping budgets at a pop-up kids' resale event in Overland Park that offers savings of up to 90% off retail prices.

"It's expensive when the big guy comes to town," said Stephanie Hyder with Just Between Friends, referring to the financial pressure of the holiday season.

The resale event, Just Between Friends at the Overland Park Convention Center, allows families access to gently used and brand-new children's items at a fraction of retail cost.

For many families, the event represents a crucial opportunity to afford holiday and winter necessities.

"Stocking up for the holiday, getting the new winter wardrobe items and essentials for a lot less money than I would have to get them elsewhere," said Caitlin Prose, shopper.

The inventory includes both used and new items that families can purchase at significant discounts.

More than 700 families sell their items at the event, creating a big selection for shoppers who approach the experience with strategic planning.

"I've just got five kids, 9 and under, to shop and it's like a sport for us moms out here," said one shopper.

Meg Barber, a shopper at the event, has consigned her items twice before, making about $200 each time. When families consign, they receive 60% of the price they set for the item, or 70% if they help volunteer.

"It's like free money I get paid to sell and paid to shop!" Barber said. "Not only gently loved, but brand new that other families haven't used."

"It's intense, you have to know what you're going for and have a list and be ready to go," another shopper said.

Shoppers come prepared with detailed lists of the items they need

"Winter coats!" said one mother, checking her list.

"Baby clothes, this is my fourth baby, so some warm clothes for the babies," said another.

Hyder notes that the timing of this particular sale coincides with economic challenges many families are facing.

"This is our first government shutdown sale," Hyder said.

On Wednesday, the event prioritized teachers and military families during early shopping hours, recognizing their particular budget constraints.

"When there are cuts to our budget, expected and unexpected, that's hard, because our kids are still growing. If they don't fit in last year's pants, that's a problem," Hyder said. "There are some phenomenal deals here."

First-time mom Becky Dhar has spent months researching prices to maximize her savings.

"I wanted to make sure I was actually saving money and getting good deals since I'm a first-time mom, so I've made a list of what things cost," Dhar said. "I'm finding things a fraction of the cost, not only is it saving money, it's reducing the consumerism that is so rampant."

Dhar continued, "I've started to get a high from doing this. I get really excited."

Dhar's research paid off with significant savings on specific items.

"These are soft foam blocks from Lakeshore. They retail for $60 and I got them for $10. It's so exciting!" Dhar said.

Setting a budget is crucial for shoppers to maximize their purchasing power.

"Oh gosh, I get it for pennies on the dollar, it feels like," Prose said. "Because if I were to go on Amazon or Target or go to a big box store, I would be spending so much more money, whereas I can drop $100 here, get stuff for both my kids, nieces and nephews, get a little something for everybody and I don't feel so strapped when getting groceries or the essentials."

Some shoppers volunteer at the event to gain early access to shopping.

"I try and volunteer so I can shop early. I want to be able to provide the memories that I had growing up, and being able to plan ahead and save money and stretch that dollar even further is really important to me," Barber said.

The sale at the Overland Park Convention Center will be held Thursday through Sunday, open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sunday, all items will be marked down to half off, with shopping ending at 3 p.m.

