A gift of Christmas joy for the children of the incarcerated

Walker Baker, 5, of Hagerstown, Md., visits with Santa Claus, portrayed by volunteer Wayne Hutzell, of Williamsport, Md., during Prison Fellowship's Angel Tree event for children of the incarcerated, Sunday Dec. 19, 2021 at Hub City Vineyard church in Hagerstown. The Prison Fellowship's Angel Tree is expected to deliver gifts to about 300,000 kids nationwide this year. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
Posted at 3:17 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 16:17:18-05

During the holidays, some faith groups and congregations across the United States work to bring some Christmas cheer—and connection—to prisoners and their children.

The Angel Tree program of the nonprofit Prison Fellowship partners with churches and volunteers to host toy drives and deliver gifts to prisoners’ children on behalf of incarcerated parents.

Others send Christmas cards to those behind bars.

Says a man who once received an Angel Tree present: "When I got that gift, it kind of restored that hope that my mom still loved me.”

