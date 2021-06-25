A guide to Fourth of July events across the Kansas City area

The Kansas City area will host a variety of events celebrating the Fourth of July — from parades and fireworks to runs and yard displays.

41 Action News compiled a comprehensive list of the festivities, starting as early as June 26 and lasting as long as July 10.

JUNE 26

Flags 4 Freedom

7 a.m. to 10 a.m. July 10

Merriam Marketplace | Merriam, KS

JULY 2

Kansas City Royals: Armed Forces Night, Fireworks Spectacular and Buck Night

7:10 p.m.

Kauffman Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Community Days Porch Parade

July 2 through July 4

Lenexa, KS

Kearney Fireworks Celebration

5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kearney Amphitheater | Kearney, MO

Spirit of America Celebration

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Recreation Park | Raymore, MO

JULY 3

Freedom Run

7 a.m.

Sante Fe Trail and Pflumm Road | Lenexa, KS

Liberty Fest

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Capitol Federal Sports Complex | Liberty, MO

Stars and Stripes Picnic

3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

National WWI Museum and Memorial | Kansas City, MO

Mahaffies' Independence Day Celebration

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm | Olathe, KS

Red, White and Zoo

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 3 and 4

Kansas City Zoo | Kansas City, MO

Community Picnic & Fireworks Show

5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Martin Creek Park | Edgerton, KS

KC AirShow 2021

10 a.m. to July 4 5 p.m.

New Century AirCenter | Gardner, KS

JULY 4

Celebrating the 4th at the Farm

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead | Overland Park, KS

July 4th Celebration

12 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Leawood City Park | Leawood, KS

Independence Day 1855

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Missouri Town 1855 | Lee’s Summit, MO

Platte City 4th of July Celebration

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Downtown Main St. | Platte City, MO

Independence Day Festival

4:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Celebration Park | Gardner Township, KS

City of Lansing 4th of July Fireworks

10:10 p.m.

Citywide | Lansing, KS

4th of July at Summit Kids

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Summit Church | Lee’s Summit, MO

Four on the 4th

6 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Ward Parkway Center | Kansas City, MO

KC Riverfest

3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Berkley Riverfront Park | Kansas City, MO

Oak Grove July 4 Celebration

6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Bent Oak Park | Oak Grove, MO

Stilwell Community Parade

6 p.m.

192nd Street | Stilwell, KS

Red, White & Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m

Blue Springs High School | Blue Springs, MO

Crossroads’ Fireworks with the Fam

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Crossroads Church | Grain Valley, MO

Star Spangled Spectacular

9 p.m.

Corporate Woods Founders’ Park | Overland Park, KS

Olathe Red, White & Blue

9:45 p.m.

College Boulevard Activity Center | Olathe, KS

Parkville 4th of July Celebration

8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Historic Downtown Parkville | Parkville, MO

VillageFest To Go!

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

77th and Mission Road | Prairie Village, MO

