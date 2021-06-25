A guide to Fourth of July events across the Kansas City area

The Kansas City area will host a variety of events celebrating the Fourth of July — from parades and fireworks to runs and yard displays.
41 Action News compiled a comprehensive list of the festivities, starting as early as June 26 and lasting as long as July 10.
JUNE 26
Flags 4 Freedom
7 a.m. to 10 a.m. July 10
Merriam Marketplace | Merriam, KS
JULY 2
Kansas City Royals: Armed Forces Night, Fireworks Spectacular and Buck Night
7:10 p.m.
Kauffman Stadium | Kansas City, MO
Community Days Porch Parade
July 2 through July 4
Lenexa, KS
Kearney Fireworks Celebration
5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Kearney Amphitheater | Kearney, MO
Spirit of America Celebration
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Recreation Park | Raymore, MO
JULY 3
Freedom Run
7 a.m.
Sante Fe Trail and Pflumm Road | Lenexa, KS
Liberty Fest
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Capitol Federal Sports Complex | Liberty, MO
Stars and Stripes Picnic
3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
National WWI Museum and Memorial | Kansas City, MO
Mahaffies' Independence Day Celebration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm | Olathe, KS
Red, White and Zoo
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 3 and 4
Kansas City Zoo | Kansas City, MO
Community Picnic & Fireworks Show
5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Martin Creek Park | Edgerton, KS
KC AirShow 2021
10 a.m. to July 4 5 p.m.
New Century AirCenter | Gardner, KS
JULY 4
Celebrating the 4th at the Farm
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead | Overland Park, KS
July 4th Celebration
12 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Leawood City Park | Leawood, KS
Independence Day 1855
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Missouri Town 1855 | Lee’s Summit, MO
Platte City 4th of July Celebration
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Downtown Main St. | Platte City, MO
Independence Day Festival
4:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Celebration Park | Gardner Township, KS
City of Lansing 4th of July Fireworks
10:10 p.m.
Citywide | Lansing, KS
4th of July at Summit Kids
9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The Summit Church | Lee’s Summit, MO
Four on the 4th
6 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
Ward Parkway Center | Kansas City, MO
KC Riverfest
3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Berkley Riverfront Park | Kansas City, MO
Oak Grove July 4 Celebration
6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Bent Oak Park | Oak Grove, MO
Stilwell Community Parade
6 p.m.
192nd Street | Stilwell, KS
Red, White & Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m
Blue Springs High School | Blue Springs, MO
Crossroads’ Fireworks with the Fam
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Crossroads Church | Grain Valley, MO
Star Spangled Spectacular
9 p.m.
Corporate Woods Founders’ Park | Overland Park, KS
Olathe Red, White & Blue
9:45 p.m.
College Boulevard Activity Center | Olathe, KS
Parkville 4th of July Celebration
8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Historic Downtown Parkville | Parkville, MO
VillageFest To Go!
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
77th and Mission Road | Prairie Village, MO
Kansas City Monarchs: Sunday Funday
3 p.m.
Legends Field | Kansas City, KS
