A guide to tracking road conditions across the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a winter storm arriving in the Kansas City area that is sure to impact travel, KSHB 41 News has compiled a list of resources to help you track road conditions.

Kansas City Scout is one resource that monitors accidents across the Kansas City area, so that travelers can plan the safest route through the winter conditions.

Kansas

Road conditions across Kansas can be tracked using the KanDrive winter driving map and through the Kansas Department of Transportation Road and Runway Information System .

You may also monitor snowplow maps and plans for your city using the links below:



Missouri

For those in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation Traveler Information Map can be used to see if roads are covered, partially covered or closed.

The following snowplow maps and snow removal information will help you monitor road treatment in your neck of the woods:

