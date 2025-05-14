Glimpse into produce prices at stores across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ciera Authorlee is a second-generation City Market customer.

"I've been coming here since I was a little girl," she said. "My parents came here when they were little. I depend on this."

Authorlee says the prices of produce at City Market shops are unbeatable.

John Batten/KSHB Ciera Authorlee

"I drive from Raytown over here because it's just easier on my pocket, so it's worth it to spend a little bit in gas and then save at the grocery," she said.

Authorlee's grocery bags on Wednesday were filled with three bunches of kale, 10 oranges, two eggplants, 12 limes, one pineapple, bananas and six bell peppers; the bananas and bell peppers came from the $1 section. She said her total was $21.

John Batten/KSHB

City Market produce shops have deals like dollar sections and buy three, get one free, but how do they compare to grocery stores?

"I pass a lot of grocery stores to get here," Authorlee said.

We checked prices at Christina's Produce at City Market, Aldi near Armour Hills and Price Chopper in Brookside.

HEAD OF LETTUCE



Cristina's Produce — $1

Aldi — $1.79

Price Chopper — $1.99

10-POUND BAG OF POTATOES



Cristina's Produce — $3

Aldi — $4.39

MANGO



Cristina's Produce — $2

Aldi — $0.69 (price drop from $0.95)

Price Chopper — $1.49

BANANA



Cristina's Produce — $0.75 per pound

Aldi — $0.73 per pound

Price Chopper — $0.68 per pound

PINEAPPLE



Cristina's Produce — $3

Aldi — $2.19

Price Chopper — $3.99

CILANTRO BUNCH



Cristina's Produce — $1

Aldi — $0.79

Price Chopper — $1.19

GREEN PEPPER



Cristina's Produce — $0.75

Aldi — $0.85

Price Chopper — $1.19

6 OZ. OF BLACKBERRIES



Cristina's Produce — $2

Aldi — $1.69

Price Chopper — $1.99

Some items — like cucumbers — held similar prices across the board.

Our price check shows you will have to shop around to buy everything at the cheapest price.

—