Glimpse into produce prices at stores across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ciera Authorlee is a second-generation City Market customer.
"I've been coming here since I was a little girl," she said. "My parents came here when they were little. I depend on this."
Authorlee says the prices of produce at City Market shops are unbeatable.
"I drive from Raytown over here because it's just easier on my pocket, so it's worth it to spend a little bit in gas and then save at the grocery," she said.
Authorlee's grocery bags on Wednesday were filled with three bunches of kale, 10 oranges, two eggplants, 12 limes, one pineapple, bananas and six bell peppers; the bananas and bell peppers came from the $1 section. She said her total was $21.
City Market produce shops have deals like dollar sections and buy three, get one free, but how do they compare to grocery stores?
"I pass a lot of grocery stores to get here," Authorlee said.
We checked prices at Christina's Produce at City Market, Aldi near Armour Hills and Price Chopper in Brookside.
HEAD OF LETTUCE
- Cristina's Produce — $1
- Aldi — $1.79
- Price Chopper — $1.99
10-POUND BAG OF POTATOES
- Cristina's Produce — $3
- Aldi — $4.39
MANGO
- Cristina's Produce — $2
- Aldi — $0.69 (price drop from $0.95)
- Price Chopper — $1.49
BANANA
- Cristina's Produce — $0.75 per pound
- Aldi — $0.73 per pound
- Price Chopper — $0.68 per pound
PINEAPPLE
- Cristina's Produce — $3
- Aldi — $2.19
- Price Chopper — $3.99
CILANTRO BUNCH
- Cristina's Produce — $1
- Aldi — $0.79
- Price Chopper — $1.19
GREEN PEPPER
- Cristina's Produce — $0.75
- Aldi — $0.85
- Price Chopper — $1.19
6 OZ. OF BLACKBERRIES
- Cristina's Produce — $2
- Aldi — $1.69
- Price Chopper — $1.99
Some items — like cucumbers — held similar prices across the board.
Our price check shows you will have to shop around to buy everything at the cheapest price.
—
KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily.