'A lot waiting for him after football': Chiefs fans share Travis Kelce memories amid retirement speculations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The question top of mind for Chiefs Kingdom is whether Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Raiders game will be Travis Kelce's last as a player.

Chiefs fans share Travis Kelce memories amid retirement speculations

“I’ve just been focused on trying to win football games,” Kelce said at the end of December. “I will let that be a decision I make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes.”

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig went to hear from Chiefs fans on their favorite moments from number 87 in case this is Kelce’s last hurrah.

That list of favorite moments made the story a breeze.

“Just his personality,” Chiefs fan Chris Green said.

“When he let the Cincinnati mayor know how he felt, told him to shut his mouth.”Chiefs fan Brian Burton said. "Yeah, after the win."

“Probably that first Super Bowl win in Miami," Chiefs fan Michael Moore said. "I think that was the 2020 season. Honestly, him coming over and hugging Papa Kelce."

“I like his dance moves, and he's responsible for that song, 'We got a right to fight for, to party, something like that,”' Chiefs fan Christine Grecco said.

Kelce's 84 career regular season receiving touchdowns set a franchise record.

This was his 13th season with the Chiefs. He was drafted in 2013. And speaking of the number 13, that lucky number reminds some Chiefs fans of someone else important to him.

“(My favorite Kelce moment is) when he and Taylor Swift got engaged,” Diane DeJean said.

Travis Kelce’s proposal to Taylor Swift is a core memory for some, and a nod to what his retirement has in store —whenever that is.

“He's got a lot waiting for him after football,” DeJean said.