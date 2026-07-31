A scholarship will honor KCMO homicide victim Santino Gonzalez, who cut hair in his house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family and a national foundation launched a scholarship fund in memory of Santino Israel Gonzalez, a 17-year-old murder KCMO victim, who talked about his dream to become a barber.

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, also known as The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, announced the creation of the Santino Gonzalez Memorial Barber Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship is designed to help young people attend barber school and build careers in the profession Santino hoped to join.

Santino was known in his Kansas City, Kan., neighborhood for cutting hair.

His family said he had a barber chair set up in his room and regularly had a line of kids waiting for haircuts.

His mother, Melissa Gonzalez, described what the family misses most.

"We have a barber chair in there and he had his light. He loved cutting hair. That was one of his favorite things," Melissa said.

His older sister, Alexis Gonzalez, described the void his death has left in the family.

"He'd get on our nerves and get a reaction out of us," Alexis said. "And like my mom says, that's what we miss the most, everything feels quiet and kind of boring now."

Melissa remembered her son's handsome appearance.

"He had the most beautiful smile and his little dimple," she said.

The foundation said scholarship recipients will be selected based on financial need, commitment to the barbering profession, and a desire to serve their communities.

Additional information regarding eligibility and the application process will be announced after the scholarship fund reaches its initial fundraising goal of $5,000.

Daniel Chapin, founder and national director of the Youth, Peace & Justice Foundation, spoke about the purpose of the scholarship.

"Not every legacy has to be measured by how long someone lived," Chapin said. "Sometimes it's measured by the dreams they leave behind. Our hope is that years from now, young men and women will be able to pursue careers in barbering because of Santino's story. That's the kind of legacy that keeps a person's spirit alive."

Melissa said she hopes the scholarship brings something positive out of the family's loss.

"It makes something positive to come out of this for a kid to be able to get help and to go to barber school to reach their goals and ambitions," she said.

Both Melissa and Alexis said they believe the suspect is still at large.

"We know he did it," Melissa said. "He knows that we know he did it."

Kansas City, Missouri, police confirmed the investigation is still ongoing.

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