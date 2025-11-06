'A step in the right direction': Jackson County residents speak out on 2023 property tax credit

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

Tax relief is on its way to thousands of Jackson County residents who were impacted by drastic property tax assessment increases in 2023.

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota announced the tax credits on Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson County residents speak out on 2023 property tax credit

In addition, LeVota announced at that news conference Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty had 24 hours to resign or "be removed".

KSHB 41 News learned on Wednesday night McCann Beatty was fired.

"I'm in this position to restore faith in government," LeVota said at the news conference. "The people lost confidence in Gain McCann Beatty."

Thousands of people in Jackson County got sticker shock two years ago from their 2023 property assessments. Many have been fighting back with appeals and in the courts.

Residents said they are cautiously optimistic about getting some tax relief.

"Raytown was hammered pretty hard when assessments hit," Raytown City Councilman Greg Walters said. "Those who have the least got hurt the most by it."

Walters was one of those hit hard by the 2023 property assessments. The assessment on his home went up $30,000.

"It hurt everybody around here," Walters said. "I think most people will be pleased to hear what's happening because it's going to make a change, and that's what they're looking for."

Walter's neighbor, Jim Daugherty, said he' s paid more in taxes than what he bought his house for 37 years ago.

"It's disincentivized me to want to maintain my property because it was going to cost me more to live here," Daugherty said. "They were increasing property values because of doing routine maintenance that I thought was unfair. Hopefully, I'll be able to keep doing the maintenance that I need to."

LeVota's announcement offering tax credits over the next three years to impacted property owners offers some relief.

"I think it's good news," Walters said. "I really do."

Neighbors are questioning how it will all work. Will the credits be automatically applied? What if neighbors appealed their assessment? Will this affect county revenue?

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne brought those questions to LeVota.

He explained in a message that overall, there is a lot of logistical work to do for the tax credits to be applied. The county is still working that out.

"The tax credit will be applied to those properties affected," he said. "[The credits] depend on if you appealed and finalize your case or if your appeal is still available. [We are] still working on all the details. No county services will be affected by this policy."

Restoring public faith was a main message for LeVota at Wednesday's press conference.

"This correction represents a significant and necessary step toward restoring public trust," he said.

Residents said trust will come when they see the tax credits.

"I don't think it will restore faith until time passes and we see something a little more normalized in how they go about business again," Daugherty said.

Walters said while the credits are late in coming, he said it's a good step in the right direction.

The tax credits will not be applied toward 2025 assessments.

The county is expected to release more information in the coming months.

