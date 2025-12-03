AAA shares tips on how to safely help stranded motorists during severe winter weather

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

—

Snow may be out of the way for now, but there are lessons to learn from this week's storm as winter kicks into full gear in Kansas City.

For example, if you find a stranded motorist, is it really safe to get out and help?

On highways, AAA advises leaving it to the professionals: law enforcement and tow companies.

“They've received extensive training on how to manage that scene safely, carefully, to make sure they're keeping themselves safe, keeping the stranded motorist safe," said Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesperson. "So it's not simply just intuitive to roll up to a slide off, for example, and be able to help somebody out. That takes hours and hours of training."

KSHB 41 Nick Chabarria

But in neighborhoods where it's calm and traffic is low, you can do a lot to help fellow drivers in need.

A viewer named Jodi emailed KSHB 41 videos of stuck drivers helping each other on a hill near her home by the Truman Sports Complex.

"Let's see if you can do it, buddy. Come on. Let's go! I don't think so," Jodi said in her video of a truck attempting to pull out another stuck driver.

Jodi has lived near the hill since 1993. She said tow truck drivers have nicknamed the particular incline "ski slope hill."

How to safely help stranded motorists during severe weather

When helping others, AAA said the most important thing is staying visible to other motorists.

"Everybody, I would hope, has a desire to help their neighbors and help those around them, but certainly you don't want to put yourself at risk while you're helping somebody else," Chabarria said. "Pull your car over near theirs. Make sure your car is visible for other motorists, put your hazards on, and that way other drivers can move over before they get to that scene."

Despite the challenging conditions, Jodi highlighted the positive aspects of the situation.

"On the positive side, the beauty of yesterday was the spirit of help, ingenuity, persistence, and kindness that each of the vehicle owners/drivers had towards one another," Jodi said in an email.

Jodi A pickup attempts to pull a stuck minivan out of a snowy ditch near the Truman Sports Complex.

AAA recommends keeping several essential items in your car to help yourself or assist neighbors in your area.

“If you want to be able to help yourself or help your neighbors around your neighborhood, a few items you can have in your car to do that would be a good pair of jumper cables, a good snow shovel. Many of them can be collapsible, so they can fit in your trunk," Chabarria said. "And then also some sort of abrasive material, like sand, salt or kitty litter... Those three items can really get you through a lot of the issues that AAA gets called out to."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—