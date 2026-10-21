ACA Marketplace plans no longer in-network at Children's Mercy effective Jan. 1, 2027

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children’s Mercy announced Tuesday that ACA Marketplace insurers will no longer include the hospital as an in-network provider effective Jan. 1, 2027.

According to Children’s Mercy, the decision was not made by the hospital.

"Children’s Mercy wants to participate in ACA Marketplace networks serving our area," the hospital wrote in a Facebook post. "However, the health plans have chosen not to include Children’s Mercy as an in-network provider."

Children's Mercy suggests families contact their insurer to better understand their coverage options. The hospital said it will also help families with potential alternatives for accessing care when their plan is out of network.

Officials also recommend that families with concerns about their insurance network can contact the Kansas Department of Insurance or Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance.

The hospital concluded its statement saying, "as a non-profit pediatric hospital, we will continue advocating for meaningful access to the specialized care children need."

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