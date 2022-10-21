Advance voters in Douglas County hit the polls ahead of Election Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Advance voters in Douglas County are wasting no time making sure their votes are counted for the general election on Nov. 8.

Many of the voters were passionate about the two constitutional amendments on the ballot and the governor’s race.

“I’m doing it because I feel like there are certain people who want to take that right away from us," said voter Bill Modrzynski. "Even though I could vote on time, I’m gonna continue to vote early."

Stephanie Dittmann says she came to vote early because she knew she was not going to change her mind on the ballot items.

“It’s the only way to have your voice heard, and some people think that it’s not important, but it does,” said Dittmann. “It’s not just presidential elections that matter. These are the ones that matter.”

This year's general election is the first since Douglas County underwent redistricting. The county is now a part of the first congressional district.

Many voters are concerned about how the redistricting would change local policies, as Lawrence has historically been a more liberal city.

“I think it’s an absolute abomination," said voter Dean Lebestky. "Because Lawrence doesn’t belong in western Kansas, among other things.”

But regardless of how residents vote, everyone reiterated the importance of doing their own research.

“[As] much as I dislike listening to some of the conservative stuff, you have to hear both sides of the story, or you can’t be objective,” said voter Annie Laurie Seifert.

Early voting kicked off in Douglas County on Oct. 19. Here is a full list of polling places and their hours of operation.