AdventHealth Cancer Center Shawnee Mission construction to begin Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AdventHealth announced Thursday construction on the AdventHealth Cancer Center Shawnee Mission is set to begin Monday, July 18.

Focused exclusively on cancer care, the 71,000-square-foot center promises to “accommodate the anticipated need for more than twice as many patients to be served by 2030,” according to AdventHealth.

The center will offer care from prevention to diagnosis, treatment and follow-up appointments.

It is set to feature new specially designed radiation oncology spaces, infusion therapies, lab, pharmacy, rehabilitation services and provider clinics with design that “integrates nature throughout the interior and exterior.”

“We have designed this Cancer Center as if our own family members were being treated there, and the result is a space that is beautiful and nurturing for patients and promotes efficiency and collaboration amongst clinicians,” AdventHealth Shawnee Mission President Michael Knecht said in a news release.

Compared to the cancer center’s current location inside a medical office building at the Shawnee Mission campus, the new center will be triple the size.

Part of the upgrades includes prioritizing reduced lab waits and additional clinical trials to efficiently begin effective treatment.

Work on the center begins in July but the official groundbreaking is set to take place in October.

