AdventHealth planning $247M new hospital in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AdventHealth announced this week its planning to build a $247 million, full-service hospital in Lenexa.

The hospital, identified as AdventHealth Lenexa City Center, would sit on a 25-acre mixed-use campus featuring a 98-bed, three-story hospital, a medical office building, and other amenities.

The campus would be located at W. 86th Street and Renner Boulevard as part of Lenexa’s City Center project.

In the announcement, officials say the hospital would be a full-service facility with emergency and surgical services, an intensive care unit and heart care, among other services.

Phase one is expected to be complete by mid-2025.

“We are proud to expand our health care network in this growing Lenexa community,” AdventHealth Mid-America Region CEO Sam Huenergardt said in a release Thursday. “Our whole-person care approach – focusing on body, mind and spirit – sets AdventHealth apart and will be evident throughout this entire campus, which is designed to benefit community members in all stages of health.”

Work on the project started with foundation and grading last summer.

