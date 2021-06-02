AdventHealth Shawnee Mission raises hourly wage to $15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AdventHealth Shawnee Mission announced Wednesday that it is raising hourly wages to $15.

Employees in the base pay range also will receive a pay increase based on their tenure and work experience with the health system.

“We strive to be a place where team members thrive professionally and experience a sense of wholeness,” AdventHealth Shawnee Mission President Michael Knecht said in a news release. “Team members in the roles impacted by this change are an integral part of our team and provide Christ’s healing ministry to our community.”

More than 800 employees will receive a raise following the announcement. In addition, the employees receiving the increase also will get annual pay raises.

The pay raise applies to employees working at the AdventHealth College Boulevard, Lenexa and South Overland Park facilities, as well as local AdventHealth Medical Group physician practices.

The changes will going into effect on June 6.