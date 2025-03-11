Adventure Oasis Water Park in Independence will permanently close.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Adventure Oasis Water Park in Independence, Mo., will close permanently, the city announced Monday night.

"Between continual financial losses and mounting repairs needed for the park to be safe for guests, the City agreed now is the time to close the Summertime icon", according to the city's Facebook post. "We loved having Adventure Oasis in our backyard. However, the time has come to look toward the future. The Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department is working on a new Parks Master Plan, and we want your input!

The Facebook post said the city is planning on holding meetings to find out what residents want to replace the water park.

—

