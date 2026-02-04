KANSAS CITY, Mo — From protests to business ICE outs, many in the Kansas City metropolitan area are making noise in their corners of the city to speak out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

​Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation shares how ICE protest donations will be used for advocacy work

Dozens of businesses took to social media last Friday to announce that they are closed, or open but raising money. And the one organization many chose to support was Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation (AIRR).

Local hair stylist Chelsea Edwards was one of them.

Chelsea Hair KC

“We are really proud to have made money for AIRR KC,” said Edwards in a phone video sent to KSHB 41. “We know that they will know how to make that money work the best for creating a safe community for us.”

To find out how those donations to AIRR are used, KSHB 41 sat down with its Executive Director Karla Juarez.

Zoom

“It’s been really tough, I won’t lie. But that support is what has kept us going,” said Juarez. “It means that there’s a lot more support than there is hate.”

With many businesses still donating to the agency, Juarez did not have an exact total for donations raised last week. But Juarez says all donations that come through their doors will be put to use immediately.

When people donate to AIRR, all funds are split into two funds: emergency and legal. The emergency fund was created three years ago to help immigrant families with housing and food.

“Just this week, we have about 4-5 requests to use our emergency fund,” said Juarez.

Then last year, they created the legal fund to fill a gap in need.

“Immigration is sort of civil, not criminal. And you don’t get assigned an attorney when you go through your immigration proceedings through the courts,” said Juarez. “Our legal fund will be able to assist families with their consultation, so it’ll pay their first consultation with an attorney.”

The legal fund has grown nearly $25,000 since the last quarter of 2025.

Zoom

Juarez says she does not feel like there are enough resources for the immigrant community in Kansas City. While her work continues, she hopes the public will become more familiarized with the realities of immigration.

“Read and educate yourself on the reality of immigration. There’s so much misinformation in immigration. So much,” said Juarez. “And have compassion.”