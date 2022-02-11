AECOM Hunt Construction Group celebrates largest project in SoFi Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City companies had their hands all over So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sunday, football fans will get to see it showcased on the biggest stage, Super Bowl LVI.

AECOM Hunt Construction Group, a company known for building large complex projects, was involved from the beginning.

"We focus on construction projects for sports stadiums, convention centers, airport terminals [and] large civic projects," Dan Schmitt, the Senior Project Manager for AECOM Hunt Construction Group said.

Schmitt picked up and moved from Kansas City, Missouri, to Los Angeles, California for the project.

"It was pretty amazing. I was pretty fortunate to get the offer to come out for it. It was one of those doors that opens up and I had to take it," Schmitt said.

After breaking ground on the NFL's largest stadium in 2016, the company helped oversee nearly 3,000 workers a day. From start to finish, more than 17,000 people had a hand in the state-of-the-art stadium.

"My specific task for SoFi was being responsible for managing the steel sub-contractors and the root sub-contractors to build the roof canopy that you see over SoFi," Schmitt said.

The 3.1 million square-foot facility will shine on Super Bowl Sunday which has Schmitt eager to build more.

"Absolutely, whether it's a renovation for another existing stadium or add on to the stadium or some enclosures or a brand-new build, definitely," Schmitt said. "Our company is out there chasing all that work."

When it comes to Schmitt's hometown team, the Kansas City Chiefs, he says Arrowhead Stadium is one of a kind.

"Arrowhead is a special place. It's a classic sports venue," he said. "It's got a beautiful architecture, it's one of those special stadiums that's got a life-long special feel to it."