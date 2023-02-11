After 9-year-old writes football guide for kids, Mahomes gifts her Super Bowl LVII tickets

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Burkley Hoover, a 9-year-old from Kansas City, wrote a book last year called "Here Comes Football: A Kids’ Guide To The Game."

Her hard work did not go unnoticed, and it landed her tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Burkley had another story to tell her friends.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to the Super Bowl. And they were like, 'How did that happen?' So then I like told the story," she said.

From playing flag football, to nailing targets, Burkley Hoover fell in love with football.

Last fall, she started to document the sport.

"And I was like, ‘Why don’t we publish it?'" she said.

She finished her chapter book by researching and interviewing athletes and coaches.

Burkley’s dad, Justin Hoover, helped her out because he too knows a thing or two about football.

Hoover runs Spin It Quarterback Academy in Kansas City, where he’s trained many great athletes.

“Drew Lock, Skylar Thompson, Ryan Willis, Montell Cozart,” he said.

Together, they sold 700 copies of Burkley’s book.

When Burkley partnered up with Lead to Read , Patrick Mahomes and his foundation 15 and the Mahomies took notice.

In December, he invited them to his charity event.

“So we went to his gala,” Burkley Hoover said. “Mitch Holtus announced my name.”

In a video clip provided by the Hoover family, Holtus could be heard announcing Burkley to the stage.

“So, we have a surprise for you Burkley," Holtus said. "We have two tickets to the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona — Super Bowl LVII."

Then, she received a special delivery from Kansas City's QB1.

“Patrick Mahomes came out with two Super Bowl tickets and gave them to me,” she said.

The 9-year-old said it took a while for it to set in.

“What in the world is happening,” she said.

Two months later, Burkley, her parents and her younger sister hopped on a plane ride to the desert for the big game as a celebration of her accomplishments.

“We love football,” Justin Hoover said. “We are around it so much, to me it’s a nudge and reminder to her that she’s done something cool and we’re proud of her.”

Burkley says she has her sights set even further and isn’t putting her author pen done just yet.

“I’m thinking about writing a series, and the next one — here comes volleyball,” she said.

