Aggravated robbery inmate escapes from Atchison County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate being held on an aggravated robbery charge escaped from the Atchison County jail shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday

Taggart Darnell Lee, 20, of Atchison, was being held on a robbery that allegedly occurred on Dec. 13, 2020.

Lee has been in custody since Jan. 8, 2021.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several security policies were not followed by jail security staff, which allowed Lee to manipulate a door lock and make his way into an unsecured area of the jail, and then outside the jail.

An officer chased him for several blocks, until Lee picked up a 2x4 piece of lumber and threatened the officer.

Law enforcement tried to set up a perimeter, but Lee was not located.

Lee is described as a light skinned Black male, 6'01", 170 pounds with short black hair and a short beard.

He was last wearing lime green pants, a white t-shirt and orange slip-on shoes.

Lee is considered dangerous and he has a history of being armed.

Anyone with information on Lee's whereabouts is encouraged to call 913-367-4323.