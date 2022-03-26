Aircraft makes emergency landing at Kansas City International Airport Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An aircraft made an emergency landing at Kansas City International Airport Saturday morning due to a medical emergency, according to the Kansas City Aviation Department.

The American Airlines flight destined for Cancun, Mexico, departed from KCI at 7:05 a.m. Saturday before returning to the airport 44 minutes later.

The flight to Cancun was rescheduled for 9:02 a.m. Saturday.

The emergency was issued due to a stroke patient, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

No other details were immediately available.