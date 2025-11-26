Airport staff ready as 380K travelers expected during Thanksgiving week at Kansas City International Airport

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail . Braden got a close-up look Tuesday as crowds of people began leaving Kansas City to visit family, get away from the daily grind and enjoy Thanksgiving.

The Kansas City International Airport expects around 380,000 passengers during the Thanksgiving week.

That number of passengers means more staff members are at the terminal to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Among those working Tuesday were a group of volunteers.

"Hi! Have a good Thanksgiving," Beverly Hogle said as she greeted passengers arriving at KCI.

She said it's simple forming connections with travelers as she starts by saying, "Hello."

"I love people," she said. "I love talking to people. I love finding out about their backgrounds or histories."

Everyday she's there, Hogle said she sees people's moods turn after they talk. It's one of the reasons she said the airport ambassadors are impactful for passengers.

"It’s vital to the airport and making Kansas City the great city it is," Hogle said. "This airport is the gateway to the city."

As holiday travel picks up at KCI, she understands the stress travelers can feel. But beyond the passengers, she sees herself as a resource for airport employees.

"It’s so important that even though I’m an ambassador, I talk to everybody here and ask them and try to get to know them," she said. "Because we’re all in this together. We should be like one big family."

KCI staff said they train for the weeks where there may be more travelers. They're taught deescalation techniques as well as leading with compassion and solutions.

Despite the training, it can be tough. As travelers filled the airport Tuesday, they said things were quick and gave credit to the employees.

"Oh, they’ve been so gracious. They’ve been so patient. They’ve given us extra snacks for the boys. Helped us along the way smiled at them and made them feel comfortable," said Jennifer McGregor who was traveling home with her two sons.

Another passenger said traveling during peak times is difficult for everyone, so it's important there's mutual respect.

"They (airport employees) have a lot of people that they’re dealing with too, so I think understanding that it kind of works both ways from that side. I think if you kind of meet in the middle that’s what its about," said Jarred Morris.

An airport spokesperson said while nationwide travel may hit a record during Thanksgiving week, KCI is not expecting to beat last years mark. The airport is currently looking at a 2.5% decline in passengers.

"Really Saturday, Sunday, Monday, those are going to be our biggest days as people fly back in or if they came here to visit family and they fly back to their home destinations. So that’s when we kind of expect the real big push," said Jackson Overstreet, public information officer for KCI.