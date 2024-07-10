Alaska Airlines expands service at KMCI with new seasonal, nonstop routes to Mexico

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City travelers looking to get south for the winter are set to have more options starting in January 2025.

Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday it plans to offer new nonstop service between Kansas City International Airport and two destinations in Mexico: Cancun (CUN) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR).

Once-weekly flights from Kansas City to Cancun are set to begin on Jan. 18, 2025, with seasonal service ending on June 7, 2025.

Once-weekly flights from Kansas City to Puerto Vallarta are set to begin on Jan. 25, 2025, with seasonal service ending on April 5, 2025.

Both routes will fly passengers on one of Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737 aircraft.

More information about Alaska Airlines’ announcement Wednesday is available online.

