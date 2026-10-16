Man rescued from Shawnee Mission Park Lake with help from alert parkgoer, his dog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An alert parkgoer helped rescue a man Wednesday evening from Shawnee Mission Park Lake.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a visitor saw a dog in distress near their dog at the off-leash dog area at the park, according to the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

The visitor then saw the dog's owner, a man in his 60s, in the water.

Emergency personnel used the Johnson County Park Police Department's patrol boat and located the man unconscious in the water but with a pulse.

He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he regained consciousness and received treatment.

The preliminary investigation indicates it was an accident, and there is no indication of foul play.

The Lenexa Fire Department and Johnson County MED-ACT assisted with the rescue.

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