All 4 Kansas, Missouri senators vote to pass ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All four U.S. senators from Kansas and Missouri voted in favor Tuesday of President Trump’s domestic policy bill dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

The 100-member body voted 50-50 on the bill, requiring Vice President JD Vance to cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the bill.

“I proudly voted to move forward with President Trump’s America First agenda today,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri) said in a statement after the vote closed. “The One Big Beautiful Bill will prevent the largest tax hike in American history, secure our border, fund deportations, create American jobs and keep our country safe.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) released a statement saying he voted for the bill after working to get three Missouri-focused items added to the legislation.

Hawley focused his statement on including funding for the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

“RECA is generational legislation for Missouri and will finally deliver justice for survivors in the St. Louis region,” Hawley said.

Hawley called on the House of Representatives to “quickly pass this legislation and send it to President Trump’s desk.”

On the Kansas side, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) said he also worked to make sure Kansas’ interests were represented in the bill.

“The Senate budget reconciliation bill provides certainty for Kansans by preventing a tax hike on middle-class families and small businesses, while also investing in the long-term security of our southern border and bolstering our military’s capabilities at a time when threats from our adversaries are increasing,” Moran said.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) took to social media in the immediate moments after the vote.

President @realDonaldTrump’s bill has passed the Senate and will deliver MAJOR wins to every single American.



I look forward to seeing it get through the House and to the President’s desk by the 4th of July. 🇺🇸 — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) July 1, 2025

