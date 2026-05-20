Allegiant adds flights from Kansas City to Fort Lauderdale for fall, winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those looking to get away to sunnier, warmer weather this fall and winter will have a new option out of Kansas City International Airport.

Allegiant announced eight new nonstop routes to Florida this week, with one of those connecting MCI to Fort Lauderdale/Miami (FLL).

Starting Oct. 2, flights will be available on Fridays and Mondays, with some additional availability around the holidays.

Departure and arrival times vary based on date, as do prices.

Allegiant’s calendar shows flights running through Feb. 8, 2027.

Additional information about the added flights can be found on Allegiant’s website.

—