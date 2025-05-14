Amazon eyes 2nd drone delivery site in Kansas City market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amazon officials confirmed this week they are seeking approval for a second Kansas City-area location to operate Prime Air Drone delivery service.

On Monday night, the Unified Government’s Planning Commission reviewed plans for a Prime Air Drone Delivery Center at its existing warehouse, located at 6925 Riverview Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas.

Last month, Amazon received preliminary approval from the Kansas City, Missouri, Plan Commission for a Prime Air Drone Delivery Center at 4001 E. 149th St. in the southern part of the city.

“In addition to potentially having Prime Air operations based at our Same-Day Delivery facility in Kansas City, Missouri, we are also considering adding a second local location — across the state line at our Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Kansas City, Kansas — to provide fast delivery and great service to customers throughout the metro,” Amazon regional spokesperson Andy DiOrio told KSHB 41 News this week. “We will share more when we can as the planning processes for both of these projects are in the early stages and additional steps remain.”

KSHB Map showing the 7.5-mile delivery radius for a proposed Amazon Prime Air Drone Delivery Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

The second location in KCK could open up a much larger swath of the area to drone delivery.

Amazon uses MK30 model drones that can travel up to seven miles from their home base, make a delivery and then return to base.

With a 7.5-mile radius, the KCK location would be able to serve a significant portion of Wyandotte County. The south Kansas City location would serve parts of southwest Jackson County in Missouri and eastern Johnson County in Kansas.

KSHB Map showing the 7.5-mile Prime Air Drone Delivery radius at two proposed Amazon Prime Air Drone Delivery Centers.

Both locations would need final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration before coming online.

According to documents filed with the city, the drone would take off from a launch pad at the facility and then transition to horizontal flight along a pre-determined flight path until it arrived at the customer’s location.

The drone would then descend to about 12 feet and scan for any obstacles, people or pets before dropping the package off or returning to base.

Amazon says the packages would be delivered in a special box with extra cushioning to protect the ordered items.

Amazon says its drones have a range of 7.5 miles and can carry a package weighing up to five pounds.

Courtesy Amazon Amazon MK30 drone

The drone itself measures five feet by five feet and weighs 83 pounds. It can operate in light rain and wind.

Automated onboard systems help it avoid other aerial objects like aircraft, cranes and temporary structures. All drone deliveries would be flown at an altitude of under 400 feet.

Documents filed with the city indicate Amazon could launch the service from the south Kansas City location by the end of 2025.

The company launched Prime Air drone delivery in November 2024 in College Station, Texas, and Tolleson, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix.

