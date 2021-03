KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl out of Charleston, Missouri.

Kenniyah McCain was found safely.

AMBER ALERT

Cancelled

Child has been located safe. Suspect vehicle has not been located. — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) March 26, 2021

She was believed to be with two Black men when she was taken from a bus stop Friday morning.

MSHP said the suspect vehicle, which is a black Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, has not been located yet.