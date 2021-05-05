Amber Alert issued for Garden City, Kansas child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-month-old taken from a Garden City, Kansas, home.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said that around 5 a.m. the mother of the child, named Sebastian, placed the boy in her white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe with license plate 336 FWK.

The mother went back inside the residence briefly and saw her vehicle leave the driveway and head south with an unknown person driving.

KBI said they believe Sebastian is in immediate danger.

The child is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes and is 2-feet tall and 40 pounds. He was wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts and has notably long brown hair.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, child or suspect should call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.