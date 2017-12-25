AMBER Alert issued for missing child from Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy taken from his mother on Dec. 22.

Eli Bandurocskiy was taken by his biological father, Viktor Bandurocskiy, during a visitation at a home on 26th and N. Glenstone in Springfield, Mo.

Police say Viktor Bandurocskiy, 33, has a history of domestic abuse, drug use and has made threats towards the child.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a white 2008 Scion TC with Arkansas license plates 940-MNT. Police believe they could be on their way to Houston, Texas.

Eli Bandurovskiy has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy cardigan sweater with two red stripes and large buttons, a gray undershirt, blue and gray striped pajama pants and blue and lime green Velcro tennis shoes.

Anyone seeing the child, suspect, or vehicle should call 911 or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.