Amber Alert issued for Topeka 2-year-old taken from mom by suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On behalf of the Topeka Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old child taken from his mother.

Zabe Mendez is 2'5" tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing Zabe may be wearing.

He was last seen in the 500 block of NE Wabash in Topeka.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Topeka Police Department told the KBI Zabe was "forcibly taken from his mother by an unknown suspect" on Friday, July 18.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the KBI identified the suspect as Christopher Barnshaw, 42. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The KBI said Zabe is in "imminent danger."

His mother's white, four-door IS 250 Lexus is also missing. It has Kansas plate 4003AHF.

If you have any information, call 911.

