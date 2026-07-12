Amber Alert issued Saturday for two children taken from Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An Amber Alert was issued for two children out of Kansas City, Kan. on Saturday night.

At 7:20 p.m., the Kansas Bureau of Investigation received information from the Kansas City Kansas Police Department about the incident.

According to KCKPD, around 4 p.m., Adrian Boose, 3 months, and Jaylen Boose, 3 years, were forcibly taken by their mother, Taylyn Reed, from their home at 4809 Locust Ave. in KCK.

Reed allegedly said she would hurt herself and the children with a knife.

Authorities believe the children are in imminent danger.

Reed left, going in an unknown direction, from the house on Locust Ave. in a gray, four-door 2020 Honda Accord with Kansas license plate 3362AJH.

KBI An Amber Alert was issued for two children out of KCK, believed to be in a gray, four-door 2020 Honda Accord with Kansas license plate 3362AJH.

Authorities ask anyone with information to immediately call 911 if they've seen the children, the suspect, or the suspect's vehicle.

Call the Kansas City Kansas Police Department with any information about the missing children at 913-596-3000.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

