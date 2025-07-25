Ambulance shortage for Douglas County 'not extremely abnormal', says Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) experienced a surge in 911 calls last Friday, leaving no ambulances available to respond to new emergencies.

"It is something that's happening more and more in recent years because of the increasing call volume," said Simon Stephenson, LDCFM engineer-paramedic.

Since 2006, LDCFM has experienced about a 4% increase in calls every year. Stephenson, who also serves as the secretary for IAFF Local 1596, said the department hasn't had any increase in staff since 2017.

LDCFM responded to about 17,500 calls in 2024, according to Stephenson.

On Saturday, the union posted about the ambulance shortage on social media.

"As a local, it's important for our citizens to know what's going on in their community," he said.

When there's a shortage in ambulances, LDCFM calls it status zero.

"Status zero for Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical is not extremely abnormal," said McKenzi Ezell, LDCFM chief of staff.

Crew members were called in on overtime to staff two additional ambulances on Friday.

"Even your days off, you're kind of on edge a little bit, making sure you're available to come in when this happens," Stephenson said.

In its message to the community about the most recent status zero incident, the union highlighted its hopes for the 2026 budget.

"Lawrence firefighters and paramedics are hopeful that city and county leaders will take action in the upcoming budget cycle by investing in additional fire trucks and ambulances to ensure the safety of everyone in our community," the union wrote in its message.

Budgets aren't yet approved, but on Wednesday, Douglas County commissioners agreed on a proposal that would increase the county's funding to LDCFM by $1.5 million.

“It’s a good thing, a good thing to see," Stephenson said. "I’m proud of our elected officials being leaders and seeing the need and moving forward and protecting the community that they serve.”

The county is set to adopt its budget on Aug. 27, and the city of Lawrence is set to approve its budget on Sept. 16.

