Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

AMC reports $343 million in quarterly losses

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
A pedestrian walks by the newly reopened AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday, with more expected to open by March 26. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 4% before the market open on Thursday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
AMC-Theaters Opening
Posted at 7:48 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 08:48:38-04

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Monday reported a loss of $343.6 million in its second quarter.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 91 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $444.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.3 million.

AMC Entertainment shares have increased fifteenfold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.80, climbing sevenfold in the last 12 months.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources