American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed lawsuit Wednesday challenging proposed abortion law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and Stinson LLP filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the ballot language on House Joint Resolution 73, which would make abortion illegal in Missouri, along with gender transition surgeries.

The suit names Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, President Pro Tem of the Missouri Senate and Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin and Missouri House Speaker Jonathan Patterson and Missouri State Representative Ed Lewis.

Voters in Missouri voted Nov. 5, 2024, to approve "The Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative (the 'Initiative')," now in the Missouri Constitution as Article 3, Section 36.

"The ACLU of Missouri and Stinson LLP filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Denny Hoskins for certifying an intentionally misleading and inaccurate summary statement and fair ballot language for a measure that would overturn the recent voter-passed constitutional protections for reproductive freedom," according to a statement from the ACLU of Missouri.

The amendment would be placed on the November 2026 general election ballot.

"The ballot measure was placed on the ballot by the legislature in the form of House Joint Resolution 73, but will appear on the ballot as Amendment 3," according to the ACLU's statement. "Amendment 3 fails to inform voters that, if passed, it will eliminate the fundamental right to reproductive freedom; abolish explicit constitutional protections for prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, and respectful birthing conditions; and would overturn protections against prosecution for physicians related to pregnancy outcomes."

KSHB 41 reached out to Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, but did not get a reply.

—