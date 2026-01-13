Americans are cooking more at home, spurring Culinary Center of KC to open second location

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

More Americans are swapping fast food for home-cooked meals, and one Kansas City business is capitalizing on this growing trend by expanding its culinary education offerings.

The Culinary Center of Kansas City is opening a second location in March in the Village at Briarcliff, just north of the river. The expansion reflects a nationwide shift toward home cooking driven by economic pressures and changing lifestyle preferences.

"Kansas City has become a very big foodie town, so it was incumbent upon us to say, 'Okay, can we bring this to even more people?'" said Darren Palmet, co-founder of The Culinary Center.

Rising demand for cooking skills

The demand for cooking education goes beyond simple recipe collection. Palmet said people are seeking actual culinary techniques and skills rather than just browsing online recipes.

"The internet is flooded with recipes... But people actually want the skills," Palmet said. "The biggest reason is people aren't just looking for recipes anymore. They're looking for actual cooking technique and skill."

This trend aligns with national data showing increased home cooking habits. Surveys indicate more than 8 in 10 Americans are cooking most of their meals at home. HelloFresh's 2025-26 State of Home Cooking Report found 93% of Americans expect to cook as much or more this year than they did last year.

Campbell's Soup reported in an earnings call last year that Americans are cooking more meals at home now than in the last five years, and that they're looking to use ingredients more efficiently.

Economic and lifestyle motivations

Palmet attributes the cooking surge to multiple factors, including inflation concerns and a desire for healthier eating habits.

"Let's face it, we're all facing inflation, and that pressure," Palmet said. "One of the trends that we've also seen is people want to make use of their food in the most efficient way."

He explained that learning proper cooking techniques helps people maximize their food budgets.

"When you replace that mentality of not recipes, but learning how to cook and learning all those skills you actually can make the best use of your food budget week to week," Palmet said.

Beyond economic considerations, families are also seeking more quality time together in the kitchen.

"We're seeing a return now to people wanting to spend more time in the kitchen, to be with their partners, to be with their families, to really learn the skill and the art of cooking, but do it in a way that's approachable and fun," Palmet said.

The Culinary Center of Kansas City is scheduled to open in its new 3,125 square-foot space at 4161 North Mulberry in March 2026.

