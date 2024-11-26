Amid no KU football, Lawrence businesses look forward to heavier foot traffic on Small Business Saturday

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily.

Local businesses in Lawrence say they've adjusted to a season of Saturdays without KU football as the team has hosted its home games in Kansas City, but they're looking forward to a busy Small Business Saturday.

As the University of Kansas builds a new football stadium, some businesses say they've noticed a decline in weekend foot traffic.

"Obviously, we do miss having the Saturday traffic in any capacity," said Chris Luxem, co-owner of the Raven Book Store.

Massachusetts Street in Lawrence is full of local businesses.

When The Raven Book Store moved locations and joined them a couple of years ago, business took off.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 A customer shops at The Raven Book Store on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, Kansas, on Nov. 26, 2024.

"Business went up — initially — 80%," Luxem said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and what Luxem describes as the "shop local movement," the bookstore has felt changes in the industry.

"We outlasted Borders," he said.

Another shift The Raven has felt is the absence of KU football in Lawrence.

While it hasn't been devastating for the bookstore, it's created just enough of a difference for staff to take notice.

The same goes for The Third Planet, a locally owned boutique across the street.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 Robert Knapp

"We're excited to have the stadium back, but going a year without it, we've just learned how to do things differently," said manager Robert Knapp.

Both businesses plan to draw in customers with sales and events this Small Business Saturday.

"We get really busy around the holidays," Knapp said. "It seems like sometimes we're people's first and last stop for a lot of Christmas gifts."

The Third Planet will provide customers with discounts and The Raven will host about five authors who will do book signings.

"It's one of those days that you can rely on being a really powerful day," Luxem said.

