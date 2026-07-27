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Amtrak River Runner changes Monday service after St. Louis-area train derailment

Eureka July 26 2026 train derailment.png
Courtesy Eureka, Missouri, Fire Protection District
Eureka July 26 2026 train derailment.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A train derailment Sunday outside of St. Louis forced Amtrak to alter the Missouri River Runner service on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, a 135-car freight train was heading east on the Union Pacific railroad north of Interstate 44 near the Meramec River when 26 cars hauling coal derailed.

Photos posted by the Eureka Fire Protection District show the derailment bent rails of two tracks. One car struck the support of a roadway bridge over the tracks.

No injuries were reported.

The derailment forced Amtrak to cancel Monday train service between Kansas City and St. Louis. Amtrak was operating bus service along the route instead.

Crews continued to repair damage and remove equipment on Monday morning.

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