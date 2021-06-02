Amtrak’s Kansas City to St Louis ‘River Runner’ to resume twice daily service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Riders taking Amtrak’s River Runner service from Kansas City to St. Louis will soon have more options.

In March 2020 , the slowdown in travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced Amtrak and the Missouri Department of Transportation to scale back the service to once per day.

Starting July 19, the service will return to its twice-daily round trip trains between Kansas City’s Union Station and St. Louis Gateway Station.

The restoration of service is slated to run through at least December 2021.

“We appreciate the General Assembly and Gov. Parson providing necessary resources for the Amtrak Missouri River Runner service in the state’s budget as well as the additional COVID relief funds enabling us to restore this important transportation service to Missourians,” Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna said Wednesday in a release.

