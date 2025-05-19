An in-depth look at $1.1 billion business, neighborhood development proposal in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. — A $1.12 billion development could be getting the green light in Overland Park, Kansas.

Engineering consulting company Black & Veatch is asking the city of Overland Park to approve plans to rebuild its headquarters on Lamar Avenue and the neighborhood around there. If it's approved, it would be one of the largest developments in the community.

Overland Park, Kansas

Black & Veatch is one of Overland Park's biggest employers. It's proposal plans include a new headquarters building of 612,000 square feet to house 2,200 employees and rezoning the surrounding land for mixed use housing, retail and a community park.

"That's what we think the next generation of workers is really looking for," Overland Park Councilman Drew Mitrisin said. "We need to build around some of the other land uses, like housing and retail, to support those offices."

An in-depth look at $1.1 billion development proposal in Overland Park

The area would be known as a new central plaza district in Overland Park. Neighbors, who did not want to be on camera, told KSHB 41 News they're looking forward to $1.12 billion being poured into their community.

Councilman Mitrisin explained the company's proposal fits into Overland Park's comprehensive plan to revitalize the central area off College Boulevard.

"In Overland Park, our industry has always been office space and we have a lot of offices from the 1980's that need to be modernized," Councilman Mitrisin said. "This has the potential to really accelerate some of our goals in this part of town."

Black & Veatch hopes to receive several incentives from the city. The company submitted applications for sales tax exemptions on construction and furnishing costs, tax increment financing (TIF) on the property value and creating a Community Improvement District (CID) for a 2% add-on sales tax.

It's projected to add up to at least $352,234,240 over the next 30 years.

Councilman Mitrisin explained all those tax benefits are performance-based and only get reimbursed if Black and Veatch delivers on their promises.

"Are all the taxing jurisdictions, schools, libraries, the county, state and city, are we all getting our fair share?" Councilman Mitrisin said. "[The tax set up] protects tax payers, it's not all the money up front."

Black and Veatch did not make anyone available on Monday and did not answer our questions regarding the proposal plans, impact on the community or timeline of the proposal.

"Black & Veatch continually explores ways to enhance and optimize our workplaces to create vibrant, collaborative environments that attract and retain top talent while meeting our growing demands and our clients’ evolving needs," a spokesperson wrote in a statement. "That includes consideration of a new, modern global headquarters currently being proposed on our existing, longstanding Overland Park location. We are working with the city of Overland Park for approval requirements, which is part of the process as we strategize how to best enhance our workplace. While no formal decisions have been made, we've been a strong, grateful member of the Kansas City-area business community since our founding more than a century ago, and we certainly don’t expect that to change.”

The proposal will go before Overland Park's finance committee meeting on Wednesday. If it is approved, a public hearing will be scheduled.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.