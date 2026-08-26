Andrea Bough named Interim President and CEO of Economic Development Corporation of KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that KC Councilwoman Andrea Bough has been named the Interim President and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City.

In a news release, Mayor Lucas announced that Tracey Lewis will depart his role as President and CEO.

Lewis has led the EDCKC since July 2022.

Councilwoman Bough assumes the role effective immediately.

She currently represents the 6th District At-Large on the Kansas City Council. With her departure from the City Council, the Mayor, pursuant to the Charter, will recommend a replacement to serve the remainder of her Council term, subject to approval of the City Council the release stated.

Bough has served on the City Council since 2019.

"Tracey Lewis stepped into an important role and performed with steadiness and integrity. I thank him for his service and wish him well," said Mayor Lucas.

"In Councilwoman Bough, EDCKC gains a proven economic development leader with 25 years of experience in land use, development, and real estate transactions in our region. Kansas City's economic momentum is in good hands."

