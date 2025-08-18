KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Bailey announced Monday he will resign as Missouri attorney general to take a position with the FBI.

The resignation is set to take effect Sept. 8, 2025.

Bailey will serve as co-deputy director of the FBI.

Andrew Bailey to resign as Missouri AG to take co-deputy director job at FBI

“My life has been defined by a call to service, and I am once again answering that call, this time at the national level,” Bailey said in a release Monday. “I am eternally grateful to serve as the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Bailey thanked President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for the ability to take the position.

“It has been a humbling privilege to serve as the 44th Attorney General of the State of Missouri, and I am forever grateful to the people of Missouri for the opportunity to represent our state and your families,” Bailey said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe will have the authority to appoint a successor to Bailey. Kehoe announced early Monday night that he will announce Bailey's successor at a 10 a.m. news conference Tuesday in Jefferson City.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s appointment as the Co-Deputy Director of the FBI is another testament to President Trump’s commitment to enforcing law and order as Andrew has been a fighter for our state and nation throughout his entire career.



Although Missourians will miss… pic.twitter.com/eHxacMBkAt — Governor Mike Kehoe (@GovMikeKehoe) August 18, 2025

It’s a process familiar to Bailey, whose time as Missouri AG started in 2022 when he was appointed to replace outgoing AG Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the United States Senate. Bailey won his only election last November and was sworn into office in January.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

