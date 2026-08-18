Andrew Grove named new Leawood Fire Chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Leawood named Andrew Grove as their new fire chief on Monday night.

According to a release, Grove joins Leawood after a 28-year career with the Overland Park Fire Department, where he has served in leadership roles throughout the organization.

"Andrew brings extensive operational experience, proven leadership and a strong understanding of fire and emergency services in our region," said Leawood Mayor Marc Elkins.

"We are excited to welcome him to Leawood and look forward to the leadership he will provide as we continue building on the Fire Department's strong tradition of service to our community," said Mayor Elkins.

As Fire Chief, Grove will serve as a member of the city's executive leadership team and provide strategic direction for all aspects of fire and emergency services.

Grove takes over for Chief Colin Fitzgerald, who retired July 24.

Deputy Fire Chief Scott Gilmore has been serving as Interim Fire Chief and will continue that role until Grove begins September 8.

