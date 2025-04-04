Watch Now
Andy Lock, restaurateur and father of former Mizzou QB Drew Lock, dies

ANDY LOCK AND HIS WIFE
Andy Lock/Facebook
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andy Lock, a well-known Kansas City-area restaurateur and father of former University of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, died Thursday morning.

Summit Grill and Bar, a restaurant that Lock founded and co-owned, announced the news on Instagram Friday.

Lock also launched restaurants across the Kansas City area, such as Third Street Social, Boru, Pearl Tavern, South of Summit, and Neighborhood Cafe.

"He believed restaurants should feel like home—and that every guest, team member, and meal mattered. His legacy lives on in every dish we serve, every warm welcome we offer, and every moment we share across our restaurants," Summit Grill and Bar wrote in its Instagram post.

