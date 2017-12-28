Animal control officers write tickets, rescue animals in bitter cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If it's too cold for you, chances are it's also too cold for your pets. Even with that knowledge, people are still leaving them outside.

It's up to Kansas City Animal Health & Public Safety officers like Keresa Hurst to check on dogs, cats and other animals left outside in freezing temperatures.

"Just because they have a fur coat does not mean a dog doesn't get cold," Hurst told 41 Action News as we rode along with her on Wednesday.

To do Hurst's job, you have to not only be an animal lover but a people person as well. She often deals with owners upset by a visit from animal control.

At a house in south Kansas City, Hurst handed out three citations to an owner who left his dog outside for more than an hour without shelter and water. The pet also didn't have a city license, which is required by law.

"He wasn't too happy," Hurst said of the owner's reaction.

Later in the day, she responded to another report of a dog left out in the cold. That owner was much more friendly.

"He's going to get another doghouse, so I will be following up on this," Hurst said.

A lack of follow-up on cruelty and neglect cases was one of the concerns listed in an audit of animal control in August. The department acknowledged the issues and is working to address them, but a spokesman with Neighborhoods and Housing Services said most people don't understand officers can't simply take a dog from its owners.

"We've got to follow the rules of the law, and until we get more teeth, if you will, in the enforcement process, we can only do what we can do," John Baccala explained.

But if the dog doesn't have shelter or water in cold weather and Hurst can't get in touch with the owner, then she said the animal is coming with her.

"I mean if I can't stand it, the dog ain't gonna stand it. So they go 'bye-bye,'" she said and laughed.