Annual period product drive will feature healthy relationship workshop

Giving Hope and Help’s 13th annual feminine hygiene period products drive and expo will feature a workshop for teenagers to learn how to build healthy relationships.

The nonprofit launched an initiative called A Way of Escape from Domestic Violence. At this Saturday’s event, Giving Hope and Help is teaming up with Building Beautiful Black Girls.

Photo provided A flyer for Giving Hope and Help's 13th annual feminine hygiene period products drive and expo.

Chrystal Truss from BBBG will lead the workshop. It’s designed for teenage girls between 13 and 17. Their parents are welcome to attend.

The relationships workshop begins at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. Organizers ask you register in advance online.

Truss said her goal is to prevent domestic violence.

“Oftentimes, the perpetrator takes advantage of women who are vulnerable. We want to make sure they’re not vulnerable, and we do that by giving them the tools to understand they’re powerful,” Truss said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Jessica McClellan and Chrystal Truss discuss an upcoming event.

The event’s main purpose is to serve as a donation drive. Organizers want the community to donate money or period products.

Volunteers will then pack the donated period products into kits to distribute to domestic violence shelters on Saturday.

“When women have enough courage — or men, for that matter — to leave their abuser and find safety at a place of refuge, it is Giving Hope and Help’s and the community’s responsibility to make sure these people are taken care of,” explained Jessica McClellan, founder of Giving Hope and Help.

The event takes place on MCC Penn Valley Campus’ Education Center: 3201 Southwest Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111. It runs from noon to 3 p.m.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB A woman packs feminine hygiene kits for Kansas City-based nonprofit Giving Hope and Help.

Here is a list of events:



Period products donation collection

Nonprofit and business vendor expo for the public to buy from

Menstrual education workshop for girls ages 8+

Building healthy relationship sessions for girls ages 13+

Kansas City's largest period packing party, which includes the William Chrisman High School football team (players are working to tackle domestic violence)

Giving Hope and Help is asking for donations of the following products: pads, reusable pads, bladder pads, feminine wash, menstrual cups/discs, period panties, women's and children's underwear, Black haircare products, individually wrapped feminine wipes, and individually wrapped panty liners.

