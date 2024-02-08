Another Chiefs Super Bowl game means huge turnout of bettors in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Chiefs Super Bowl means another round of massive sports betting in Kansas.

The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway is already getting close to beating last season's number days before this year's game.

Tanner Rome manages the casino's sportsbook.

Rome says the casino upgraded its sports betting area with more seats and a bar.

"Every week is just a next step busier and busier and busier," Rome said. “As soon as football season starts it’s crazy.”

Bet Kansas website shows the total amount of money bet in the state, known as the handle, reached $2.7 billion last year.

Rome says this year is looking even better with a lot of first-time gamblers taking their chances on the Super Bowl.

“It is way more," Rome said. "Every day it seems like it is growing, growing, growing. And that’s great. We got kind of spoiled last year with the Chiefs making the run that they did and then winning the Super Bowl. So a lot of people, if it was their first time betting, they bet on the Super Bowl."

Other states are already placing their bets on sports gambling.

Fanatics, a sports gambling company, says in the 12 states where it operates people are betting on a Chiefs victory.