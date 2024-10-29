Anti-abortion, cross-America relay finishes in Overland Park ahead of November election

LIFE Runners, a cross-America relay with anti-abortion message ended at Roe Park located in Overland Park.

Students of Benedictine College ran the final leg of the 5,000-mile relay.

LIFE Runners

For 43 days, "life runners" across five cities in the north, south, west, and east ran 5K segments to draw out a "cross" over America.

Runners stopped by abortion facilities and pregnancy help centers for prayer.

Jason Gould

“Running is so much suffering, and so it’s a good way to like pray, you know — it takes perseverance, and this race to end abortion takes perseverance," said Bernadette Costello, director of operations for LIFE runners.

Benedictine College's cross-country team ran the final leg.

History shows young adults have always been a part of big, societal movements. This one, they say, is no different.

Jason Gould

"I understand that every situation is different and that sometimes it might make sense or there’s pressure to have an abortion, but I really believe that there is a better option," said Gemma Downey, a senior at Benedictine College. "There's so many youth coming up who want to share this message."

Sam Bartozek, a sophomore at Benedictine College, said this movement is not just a "women’s issue."

He wants to see more men step up, join the conversation, and take responsibility.

Jason Gould

“A lot of times women will feel pressured by men to get an abortion, like they may not want to get it themselves but the man in the relationship will pressure them into getting an abortion," Bartozek said. "To say it’s just a woman’s issue, I think, is just a very limited way to look at it — very ignorant. Because men are responsible."

Organizers say abortion is not a political issue, but one of life and death.

As their neighbors in Missouri prepare to vote in the November election, life runners urge them to vote "no" on Amendment 3.

Jason Gould

“We really just need to keep praying that something like that doesn’t get passed,” Bartozecs said.

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon.