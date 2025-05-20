Approximately 25 Manheim Auto Auction cars burned overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Approximately 25 Manheim Auto Auction cars caught fire overnight.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department says just after midnight crews responded to the 3900 block of N. Skiles at the Manheim Auto Auction location.

On arrival crews reported multiple cars on fire in a rear lot on the property.

Multiple pumper trucks were called to the scene due to the distance from the street and hydrant accessibility.

In total approximately 25 cars burned.

The fire was under control at 1:52 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

