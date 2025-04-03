Archdiocese: Priest shot, killed Thursday in rural north central Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said Thursday that a priest in north central Kansas was shot and killed.

In a social media post Thursday afternoon, the Archdiocese said Fr. Arul Carasala, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Seneca, Kansas, died Thursday.

A Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said their agents responded to Seneca to assist the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office in a homicide investigation.

Seneca is about two hours northwest of the Kansas City area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—