Archdiocese: Priest shot, killed Thursday in rural north central Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said Thursday that a priest in north central Kansas was shot and killed.
In a social media post Thursday afternoon, the Archdiocese said Fr. Arul Carasala, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Seneca, Kansas, died Thursday.
A Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said their agents responded to Seneca to assist the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office in a homicide investigation.
Seneca is about two hours northwest of the Kansas City area.
