Area Flood Warning issued for several area metro counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An area flood warning has been issued for several metro area counties until 8 p.m. this evening.

The flood warning includes Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and Jackson and Cass counties in Missouri.

The flood warning replaces the flash flood warning that expires at 8:30 this morning.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations may be impacted.

Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, but no additional rainfall is expected.

Residents are encouraged to stay clear of any waterway, and motorists are encouraged to turn around and don't drown when entering flooded roads.

—